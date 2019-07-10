Sid Sriram turns music director with Vaanam Kottatum

We had told you Govind Vasantha would compose music for Mani Ratnam’s production venture Vaanam Kottatum. Now, Sid Sriram has replaced the 96 music director in this Dhana-directorial owing to “date issues”. Starring Vikram Prabhu, Madonna Sebastian and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles, Vaanam Kottatum has dialogues by Mani Ratnam.

According to sources, the shoot will begin in Chennai later this month. “The film was supposed to go on floors long ago, but somehow did not. After Govind Vasantha’s exit, we were looking for someone new and Sid Sriram was happy to take up the offer,” added a source close to the unit.

We hear Madonna is paired opposite Vikram Prabhu and Aishwarya Rajesh plays his sister. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Earlier, Dhana had directed Padai Veeran with Vijay Yesudas and filmmaker Bharathirajaa in important roles.

Sid Sriram has many hit songs to his credit including “Ennodu Nee Irundhaal” (I), “Thalli Pogathey” (Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada), “Macho” (Mersal), “Maruvaarthai Pesadhe” (Enai Kokki Paayum Thota) and so on. Interestingly, he made a debut as a playback singer with “Adiye” in Mani Ratnam’s Kadal.

Sid Sriram, who gave a stage performance as a three-year-old in the US, has learnt music from PS Narayanaswamy. Also, Sriram is a regular performer at Chennai’s Carnatic music circuit.