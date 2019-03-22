Sibi Sathyaraj and Remya Nambeesan team up once again

Toggle Menu
Directed by Dharanidharan, Sibi Sathyaraj and Remya Nambeesan's film, tentatively titled Shiva, deals with the man-animal conflict.

According to sources, Sibi Sathyaraj will be seen as a forest officer in Shiva

Dharanidharan, who directed Sibi Sathyaraj in Jackson Durai, is collaborating with the actor again on a film (tentatively titled Shiva) which deals with the man-animal conflict. According to sources, Sibi will be seen as a forest officer.

In an interview with a daily, the filmmaker had spoken at length about the actor’s role, and from where he drew inspiration for the characterisation. Dharanidharan was quoted saying, “Sibi character is a huge fan of animals, and what happens when he comes across a man-eating tiger forms the rest of the story.”

A source adds there is an emotional angle attached to this story, which talks about the conservation of tigers in forests, besides the issues faced by forest officers when they confront wild animals.

It looks like the makers will start shooting from April in and around Kerala and Tamil Nadu. One may recall how the tigress Avni was shot dead by a team of Forest Department officials last year, and the incident triggered outrage among activists.

Remya Nambeesan and Sibi had worked in critically-acclaimed 2017 film Sathya. Bankrolled by Kaviya Mahesh, Shiva is expected to have a liberal dose of VFX.

