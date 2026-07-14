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Shweta Mohan reveals why she missed S Janaki’s funeral: ‘Don’t hurt me further’
Shweta Mohan says performing at Ilaiyaraaja's London concert was her tribute to S Janaki after her death.
Just days after the passing of legendary playback singer S Janaki, singer Shweta Mohan has addressed criticism over her absence from the veteran’s funeral. Explaining that she was in London for composer Ilaiyaraaja’s concert, Shweta revealed that performing just hours after Janaki’s death was emotionally overwhelming, as she paid tribute to the icon through the very songs that had defined her remarkable career.
S Janaki, fondly known as Janaki Amma, died on July 11 at the age of 88 in Mysuru, leaving the Indian music fraternity and countless admirers in mourning. Her funeral, held the following day with state honours, was attended by family members, colleagues and fans. In the days since, however, several artistes who were unable to attend the last rites, including Shweta, have faced criticism on social media.
Shweta Mohan was performing at Ilaiyaraaja’s concert in London on the day Janaki passed away. During the performance, she became visibly emotional, pausing briefly to compose herself before continuing to sing. Videos from the concert, widely shared online, captured the poignant moment, with audience members noting that the singer was overwhelmed by the news of Janaki’s demise. Ilaiyaraaja, meanwhile, waited patiently as she gathered herself before resuming the performance.
‘Don’t hurt me further’
Sharing those moments on Instagram, Shweta explained why she could not attend S Janaki’s funeral. She wrote, “So many people are asking me why they didn’t see me at Janaki Amma’s funeral… Because I was part of Raja sir’s concert in London and we became a fortunate group of people who paid musical homage to her just hours after she left us.”
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She further added, “I don’t think I need to explain to the world how difficult it felt to not be able to go see her one last time and take her blessings. To sing through numbness and trying to complete a given assignment of singing songs that were her classics, the reality sinking in more n more with every line being sung.”
Concluding her note, Shweta appealed for empathy, writing, “And for all who questioned me with ‘nakkal’ (mockery), pls know it’s a very difficult time emotionally. So, please don’t hurt me further.”
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About S Janaki
S Janaki was one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, with a career spanning several decades. Revered as Janaki Amma and often hailed as the “Nightingale of South India,” she recorded more than 48,000 songs across films, albums, television and radio in over 20 Indian languages, besides a few foreign languages. The veteran singer was hospitalised before suffering a cardiac arrest on July 11. She was 88.
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