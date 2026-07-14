Shweta Mohan reveals why she missed S Janaki’s funeral: ‘Don’t hurt me further’

Just days after the passing of legendary playback singer S Janaki, singer Shweta Mohan has addressed criticism over her absence from the veteran’s funeral. Explaining that she was in London for composer Ilaiyaraaja’s concert, Shweta revealed that performing just hours after Janaki’s death was emotionally overwhelming, as she paid tribute to the icon through the very songs that had defined her remarkable career.

S Janaki, fondly known as Janaki Amma, died on July 11 at the age of 88 in Mysuru, leaving the Indian music fraternity and countless admirers in mourning. Her funeral, held the following day with state honours, was attended by family members, colleagues and fans. In the days since, however, several artistes who were unable to attend the last rites, including Shweta, have faced criticism on social media.