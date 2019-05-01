Shruti Haasan croons title track of Kadaram Kondan

Vikram’s Kadaram Kondan will hit the screens on May 31. Ahead of its release, the makers released the film’s first single today. The title track has been sung by actor-singer Shruti Haasan.

The song also has a rap portion written and sung by Shabir, who has complimented Shruti’s unmistakable, husky voice well. The track is sure to be a hit among youngsters as the song is catchy. The lyric video has been interspersed with some shots from the movie and Vikram is seen in a menacing avatar.

Shruti Haasan on Tuesday shared her excitement about singing the song. In a video shared on her social media accounts, she said, “Yes, it’s me and I am so excited and I hope you guys are excited too. Watch this space for the single release on May 1st of Kadaram Kondan directed by Rajesh M Selva. Music by the very talented Ghibran and the film starring some of my favourite people. I hope you love it.”

Written and directed by Rajesh Selva of Thoongaa Vanam fame, Kadaram Kondan is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan’s production company Raaj Kamal Films. The film also stars Akshara Haasan in the lead and will mark the debut of veteran actor Naseer’s son Abi Naseer.

Music director Ghibran has composed the music of Kadaram Kondan.