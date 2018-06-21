The Mosquito Philosophy producer Shruti Haasan: Want to present interesting, edgy and different kinds of content

Shruti Haasan says Jayprakash Radhakrishnan has a very edgy vision to creatively showcase even the simplest stories. Shruti Haasan says Jayprakash Radhakrishnan has a very edgy vision to creatively showcase even the simplest stories.

Actor-producer Shruti Haasan will produce director Jayprakash Radhakrishnan’s next The Mosquito Philosophy under her banner Isidro Media. The actor will be presenting the project as well.

“Our belief at Isidro is to present extremely interesting, edgy and different kinds of content. It can be content across various formats just as long as they further the creative process and make it possible for people to experience world-class storytelling,” Shruti said.

“When we saw The Mosquito Philosophy and after having seen JP’s last works especially his much-acclaimed film Lens, we knew we had found the right person to associate with. He has a very edgy vision to creatively showcase even the simplest stories.

“It’s fantastic to work with someone who is courageous in offering new content that challenges conventional thinking. We are really excited to present this film under the Isidro banner and hope this is the start of a long-term working relationship,” she added.

JP, as the director is fondly called, will be seen showcasing the idea of minimalism with The Mosquito Philosophy.

Despite being in Tamil, the film’s story has universal appeal and is shot with basic storyline with no scripted dialogues and bare minimum equipment and crew to ensure that the most real showcase of life is replicated on screen.

Talking about his film, the director said: “Filmmakers the world over have struggled hard to make films that are as close to reality as possible to ensure the art they create connects seamlessly with the audience. ‘The Mosquito Philosophy’, born out of the quest to showcase a real life and real time narrative, is an interrogation of a society caught between the throws of tradition and modernity seen through the story of four friends.

“The film is shot with a basic idea of conversation without scripted dialogues in the most minimalistic way. Through the process of making this film, I realised the power of spontaneity; it makes even the smallest moments alive and truthful.”

The director is happy that Shruti is backing his project.

“I’m so happy to have partnered with a team that believes in my talent and my vision and has contributed to being a part of the change in the cinematic language of India and the world. Together, we look forward to taking ‘The Mosquito Philosophy’ across the globe and share our journey with audiences the world over,” he added.

