Shruti Haasan takes couple challenge, admits she said ‘I love you’ first to boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Watch video

Actor Shruti Haasan on Sunday dropped a video, giving a sneak-peek into her relationship with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The video saw the couple participating in an Instagram challenge meant for couples. The clip began with a question that asked who among the two was first interested, to which Shruti was quick to point at Santanu. She also revealed that he is the more protective one in the relationship. Later, she admitted being the one who said ‘I love you’ first. The actor pointed at herself on the question of ‘who is most likely to start an argument?’ Shruti shared the video with a caption that read, “Sleepy faces.” As soon as she posted the clip on her social media handles, Akshara Haasan was among the first to comment. “Truly a good morning,” she wrote with laugh out loud emojis.

The new video has come a day after the Haasan sisters treated fans to their cooking skills. On Saturday, the actor posted a video with Akshara in which the two were seen making pavlova. “Haasan kitchen. Today we made pavlova at home and it was 😍🤤my fav thing to do with my sister is 👩‍🍳 👩‍🍳 while we dance to 🎶 🎵 and crack 💨 jokes 😁. wish we could share this with you .. whichever one you prefer 😆 !! This would not have happened without @aksharaa.haasan being the most patient person on earth when it comes to baking .. mine would have turned out like 😳stay safe everyone and take the time to cook and eat a lovely meal with those you love .. it’s a beautiful thing,” she captioned the video.

Earlier, Haasan spoke about how she was done with hiding her relationship and pretending to be single. On Mandira Bedi’s show The Love Laugh Live Show, Shruti said, “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’.”

“And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner– to hide it. It may or may not work out. We don’t know but I think it’s important to respect your environment and the people in it,” she continued.

On the work front, Shruti will be seen in Salaar, which also stars Prabhas in the lead role. She will also star in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next.