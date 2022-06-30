scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Must Read

Shruti Haasan opens up about battling PCOS: ‘Have been facing the worst hormonal issues…’

Shruti Haasan opened up about battling Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis in her latest social media post.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 9:47:50 am
shruti haasanShruti Haasan has PCOS. (Photo: Shruti/Instagram)

Shruti Haasan on Thursday took to Instagram to share her workout video with her fans. The actor opened up about battling PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) and endometriosis in her post caption.

Stating that she has been having a tough time battling hormonal imbalance, the actor wrote, “Work out with me 🖤 I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis – women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges – but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do its best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

“My body isn’t perfect right now but m heart is 💕 keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you (sic),” Shruti concluded.

Shruti is quite open about facing these physical challenges and regularly shares updates about her life with her fans via social media.

Best of Express Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...Premium
Efforts to estimate poverty from 2011-21 are commendable, given absence o...
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...Premium
Uddhav Thackeray: The reluctant politician who in the end hung on to chai...
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growthPremium
Udaipur killers and Da’wat-e-Islami: the group, its ideology and its growth
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...Premium
UPSC Key-June 29, 2022: Why to read ‘Dumping’ or ‘Gulabi Meenakari’ or ‘H...
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Shamshera director Karan Malhotra calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘curious, childlike’, breaks down the film’s trailer

Shruti Haasan made her debut in the movies with the 2009 release Luck, where she was seen alongside Imran Khan. Apart from Bollywood, she has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies as well. She was last seen in the 2021 Tamil release Laabam. Shruti is currently filming Prabhas-starrer Salaar, and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh
What Ranveer Singh has to do to get likes, comments from wife Deepika Padukone
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 30: Latest News
Advertisement