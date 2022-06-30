Shruti Haasan opens up about battling PCOS: ‘Have been facing the worst hormonal issues…’

Shruti Haasan on Thursday took to Instagram to share her workout video with her fans. The actor opened up about battling PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) and endometriosis in her post caption.

Stating that she has been having a tough time battling hormonal imbalance, the actor wrote, “Work out with me 🖤 I’ve been facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my pcos and endometriosis – women know it’s a tough fight with imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges – but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept is as natural movement that my body goes through to do its best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out.”

“My body isn’t perfect right now but m heart is 💕 keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know I sound a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you (sic),” Shruti concluded.

Shruti is quite open about facing these physical challenges and regularly shares updates about her life with her fans via social media.

Shruti Haasan made her debut in the movies with the 2009 release Luck, where she was seen alongside Imran Khan. Apart from Bollywood, she has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies as well. She was last seen in the 2021 Tamil release Laabam. Shruti is currently filming Prabhas-starrer Salaar, and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie.