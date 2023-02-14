scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Shruti Haasan shares note for boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on Valentine’s Day: ‘I’m the luckiest girl ever’

Shruti Haasan called her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika her 'sunshine and moon' in an Instagram post.

Shruti Haasan, Santanu HazarikaShruti Haasan with Santanu Hazarika.
It’s raining Valentine’s Day posts on Instagram. Many celebrities across the world have shared some adorable posts on social media platforms, and actor Shruti Haasan is also part of the list. The Waltair Veerayya actor took to Instagram to share a photo with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika along with an adorable note.

Shruti captioned the photo, “You are the best – you have my heart. You’re always on my mind. You are my sunshine and my moon. I’m the luckiest girl ever.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Santanu Hazarika is a doodle artist and illustrator, who is the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative. Shruti has been sharing many pictures with Santanu ever since they made their relationship public.

Recently, in an interview, Shruti Haasan opened up about her unabashed and no-filter social media image. She said, “I have been frank and open about who I am. When I joined the industry, people were like you can’t dress yourself this way or speak because people won’t understand it. After a particular age, I was not hurting anyone and not trying to step on people’s toes but being myself and I need to share that. Social media gives us an avenue to be ourselves. Not saying everyone has to do it, but this is the way I enjoy doing it.”

On the work front, Shruti opened her account in 2023 with two big hits — Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya. She has two big upcoming projects in her kitty including Prabhas’ ambitious film Salaar and an international project The Eye.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 19:29 IST
