Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

Shruti Haasan says she got nose job, fillers to look ‘prettier’: ‘It’s my face, why wouldn’t I?’

Shruti Haasan said that people have every right to choose what they want to do with their bodies.

shruti haasanShruti Haasan opened up about how she got her nose job because she wanted to look prettier. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Actor Shruti Haasan is one of the very few celebrities who has been very candid about her journey in the film industry and how she underwent certain medical procedures to look how she desired. In a recent chat, Shruti expanded on her nose surgery and the fillers she got and said that it is her face and body and she doesn’t “feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself.”

Talking to Hauterrfly, Shruti said that it was very “obvious” that she got her nose fixed because she did her first film with her “old nose”. “I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose. And people are like she’s just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it’s my face, why wouldn’t I? It was that simple,” she said.

Shruti Haasan said that people have every right to choose what they want to do with their bodies. She added that she is not promoting cosmetic procedures but if someone chooses to do it, it is up to them. “I don’t feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself. They said, ‘Did you get fillers?’ Yeah. I did. ‘And tomorrow, would you get a face lift?’ Maybe, maybe not. who knows? It’s my body and those who want to do whatever they want to or don’t want to, I don’t condone it,” she said.

The actor continued, “I don’t want people to say that Shruti is asking everyone to get fillers. No. If you want to do it, do it. If you don’t want to, then don’t. Let me do what I am doing.”

Shruti Haasan said that at one point people would tell her that she does not “look like a heroine”. “Shruti has a foreigner’s face. She’s very talented but she doesn’t look Indian enough but I have only been cast as a village girl in the majority of my films. It’s been very confusing to me,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

In 2020, Shruti opened up about her plastic surgery on Instagram and shared, “I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it ? No am I against it ? No – it’s just how I choose to live.”

She told Hindustan Times at the time, “If there are any actresses telling you they haven’t done it, they are blatantly lying because people’s faces don’t change that much. But it’s just something that I wanted to talk about.”

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 08:23:57 pm
