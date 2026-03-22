From cringe Instagram reels to ‘working like beasts’: Shruti Haasan reveals the unseen side of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth

Shruti Haasan doesn’t fight the fact that she’s a product of nepotism. The actor-singer is the daughter of seasoned Tamil actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan and actor Sarika. She claims that being the daughter of her parents helped her singing career even more than her acting career. Though she began singing at a young age, she was completely “untrained” then.

“When people say nepo and stuff, I never really fight it because it’s so easy for me to say my first opportunity to sing was in appa’s film for Illayaraja sir. This is no ordinary shit,” said Shruti. She made her singing debut when she was just five, with the song “Potri Paadadi Ponne” in Bharathan’s 1992 Tamil action film Thevar Magan, starring Kamal Haasan, who also produced and wrote the movie.