Shruti Haasan opens up about plastic surgery: It is just how I choose to live

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to promote the idea of body positivity. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram) Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to promote the idea of body positivity. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Actor Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram to promote the idea of body positivity as she opened up about her struggles. In a long post, Shruti spoke about plastic surgery as well. While the actor does not promote it, she is also not against it.

Shruti started her post by admitting that even though she is not affected by people commenting on her body, she feels that it is avoidable. “So …. I decided to post this right after my previous post and I’ll tell you why. I’m not one driven by other people’s opinions of me but the constant commenting and she’s too fat now she’s too thin is so avoidable. These two pictures have been taken three days apart. I’m sure there are women out there who relate to what I’m going to say. Most often I’m at the mercy of my hormones mentally and physically and over the years I work hard to try and have a healthy relationship with it. It isn’t easy. The pain isn’t easy the physical changes aren’t easy but what’s become easier to me is to share my journey. No one famous or not is in a position to judge another person. Ever. That’s just not cool,” the actor shared.

She further wrote about plastic surgery, “I’m happy to say this is my life my face and yes I’ve had plastic surgery which I’m not ashamed to admit. Do I promote it? No am I against it? No – it’s just how I choose to live.”

Shruti Haasan concluded her post with a positive and hopeful message, “The biggest favour we can do for ourselves and others is just be and learn to accept the changes and the movement of our bodies and minds. Spread love and be chill. I’m learning everyday to love me for me just a little more because the greatest love story of my life is with myself and I hope yours is too :)”

Hours before this post, Shruti had a shared a photo with the caption, “Whoever is delighted in solitude is either a wild beast or a god”

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in the Hindi short film Devi alongside Kajol, Neha Dhupia and others. She also has Telugu film Krack in her kitty.

