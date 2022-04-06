Shruti Haasan pens emotional note on childhood: ‘Going back to my roots…’

Actor Shruti Haasan, who is quite vocal on social media, shared a lengthy post on childhood. Posting a photo of herself from her younger days, she wrote about how the child ‘within’ us, has more wisdom than adults sometimes.

Shruti wrote that one can never forget their childhood, and the past. “How does one never forget the child and also leave the past behind ? Our most defining moments the ones that shape us forever happen in childhood and carry us through and sometimes those memories we can’t let go off ? They become the burned to carry .. that bully on the playground or were you the bully ? Do you remember the adult who wasn’t as nice or that one other kid who had the same unspoken truth as you ?”

She added, “Do you remember the friend you always wanted to sit next to and the teacher who taught you more than just the subject on paper ..The child in us always has more heart and wisdom than we pretend to have as grown ups. I’m going back to my roots to Thank the child inside of me and to set her free … she always knew best it seems.” Fans were left emotional by Shruti’s post, with some fans even thanking the actor for sharing her thoughts.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has Mega 154, NBK 107 and Salaar in her kitty.