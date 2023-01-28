scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Shruti Haasan opens up on Salaar, working with Prashanth Neel: ‘My role is pivotal to the story’

Shruti Haasan celebrated her birthday on Saturday and discussed her upcoming year.

Shruti HaasanActor Shruti Haasan celebrates her birthday on Saturday. (Photo: Instagram/shrutihaasan)
Listen to this article
Shruti Haasan opens up on Salaar, working with Prashanth Neel: ‘My role is pivotal to the story’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Shruti Haasan, who is celebrating her birthday on Saturday, is enjoying this phase of her career. The actor was recently seen in two Telugu films – Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy and her upcoming films include Prabhas starrer Salaar and her Hollywood project The Eye. In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about her birthday plans, working with Prabhas and her Hollywood project.

Shruti shared that her birthday is going to be a close knit affair and said, “Since I am between work, just having a small get together with my near and dear ones at my place.”

She spoke about how 2022 was a ‘revelatory year’ for her and said, “2022 was really, really busy year. I think it is one of my busiest years, shooting for four films, two of which released at the start of this year. I am really thankful for the work, I think it was a very revelatory year in terms of what kind of environments I like, what kind of people I like and how I want to proceed for my future, so it was a really interesting year.”

Going into 2023 with fresh energy and excitement, the Krack actor is looking forward to achieving new goals beyond just cinema as she says, “My goals are to be more true to what makes me happy to be more creative and to make more music.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

However, it doesn’t mean that she isn’t giddy with excitement about her films. Shruti has already finished the shooting for The Eye and says, “I’m really excited for people to watch that film and I had the best time working with such an incredible team and having the opportunity to tell such a beautiful story.”

Calling Salaar, a Prashanth Neel directorial a powerful project, a tight-lipped Shruti concludes by saying, “Salaar is a large and exciting project and I’m super happy to be a part of it people can expect all of the amazing layers that Prashanth Neel always brings to his films and my role is pivotal to the story and that’s all I can say really.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 15:30 IST
Next Story

Bankers on Adani $2.5 bln share sale consider delay, price cut after rout

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close