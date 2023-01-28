Shruti Haasan opens up on Salaar, working with Prashanth Neel: ‘My role is pivotal to the story’

Actor Shruti Haasan, who is celebrating her birthday on Saturday, is enjoying this phase of her career. The actor was recently seen in two Telugu films – Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy and her upcoming films include Prabhas starrer Salaar and her Hollywood project The Eye. In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, the actor spoke about her birthday plans, working with Prabhas and her Hollywood project.

Shruti shared that her birthday is going to be a close knit affair and said, “Since I am between work, just having a small get together with my near and dear ones at my place.”

She spoke about how 2022 was a ‘revelatory year’ for her and said, “2022 was really, really busy year. I think it is one of my busiest years, shooting for four films, two of which released at the start of this year. I am really thankful for the work, I think it was a very revelatory year in terms of what kind of environments I like, what kind of people I like and how I want to proceed for my future, so it was a really interesting year.”

Going into 2023 with fresh energy and excitement, the Krack actor is looking forward to achieving new goals beyond just cinema as she says, “My goals are to be more true to what makes me happy to be more creative and to make more music.”

However, it doesn’t mean that she isn’t giddy with excitement about her films. Shruti has already finished the shooting for The Eye and says, “I’m really excited for people to watch that film and I had the best time working with such an incredible team and having the opportunity to tell such a beautiful story.”

Calling Salaar, a Prashanth Neel directorial a powerful project, a tight-lipped Shruti concludes by saying, “Salaar is a large and exciting project and I’m super happy to be a part of it people can expect all of the amazing layers that Prashanth Neel always brings to his films and my role is pivotal to the story and that’s all I can say really.”