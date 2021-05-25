Shruti Haasan is glad that her parents separated, says ‘don’t think two people should be forced to get along’

Shruti Haasan opened up about the separation of her parents in a recent interview. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Actor Shruti Haasan, who is the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has opened up about her parents’ divorce. In a conversation with Zoom, Shruti said that she was glad that her parents separated. She added that they continue to be wonderful parents.

The actor shared, “I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should be forced to get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents.”

Shruti further said, “They are both uniquely wonderful and beautiful people. They were not that beautiful together anymore. That does not take away their individual beauty as human beings. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple. They were happier apart than they were together.”

Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot in 1988. They filed for divorce in 2002.

On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be seen next in Laabam. She also has Prabhas-starrer Salaar in her kitty.