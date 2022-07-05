Shruti Haasan on father Kamal Haasan’s Vikram: ‘Really liked it, happy for dad…’

Just like a vast majority of people, Shruti Haasan approves of father and megastar Kamal Haasan’s latest action avatar in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram. The actor said that she is very happy for her father. “I really liked it, and I am really happy for dad. I think it is amazing to just have films do so well, especially after the tough times that everyone has faced in the pandemic. So I really enjoyed the film, and I really like the director’s (Lokesh Kanagaraj) previous work as well. He is a fabulous director. I am so excited for everyone involved, it’s been such a resounding success. I am really happy for dad,” Shruti told Pinkvilla.

When asked if she will ever be seen in a full-fledged feature with the senior Haasan, Shruti said that the father-daughter duo had actually begun working on a project called Sabaash Naidu nearly six years ago, but they couldn’t get it off the ground due to certain logistical issues.

“We had started a project but it didn’t come to completion. We started a film called Sabaash Naidu, and that was ages back,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, Vikram, which marks the return of Kamal in an action avatar, has been minting the big bucks at the box office. It has already crossed Rs 400 crore mark at the global box office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj action-thriller also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

Not only commercial success, Vikram has managed to win over critics as well, with Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar writing, “Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan has returned to big-screen entertainment after a gap of four years. While he was active publicly as a TV host and the leader of a political party, he couldn’t have asked for a better comeback than Vikram, which is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.”

The film is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.