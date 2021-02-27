Shruti Haasan is spending quality time with ‘Daddy dearest’ Kamal Haasan, see photos

Shruti Haasan shows love for father Kamal Haasan as she posts pictures with him. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Kamal Haasan might be a formidable superstar but with his actor-daughter Shruti Haasan, he is happy to take a back seat. At least that’s what we can see in the latest photos shared by Shruti on her social media.

Shruti Haasan on Saturday posted a series of photos with her father, who is recovering from a leg surgery. This is the first time since the surgery that Kamal Haasan’s pictures have been shared by the family members, and the actor seems to be recovering well.

Shruti captioned the photos, “Daddy dearest.”

On January 19, Shruti and sister Akshara Haasan had informed fans and media that their father had undergone successful surgery for his leg injury that he suffered a few years ago. The actors had thanked Kamal’s fans for their prayers and wishes, and also shared that he was “doing well, in good spirits and working toward a speedy recovery.”

Kamal Haasan revealed about the surgery on the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil season four in January itself. He had said that he was revealing it on the show because he wanted to preempt any opportunity to spread rumours about his health.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is set to begin shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram and Shankar’s Indian 2.