‘I had no money’: Shruti Haasan says father Kamal Haasan only paid for her education

Shruti Haasan, born to actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has often been perceived as a star kid who grew up with a silver spoon. However, according to the actress, her upbringing was far from what people might imagine. Shruti revealed that barring her education, her father did not pay for any other luxuries in her life. Speaking to Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia on their YouTube series Double Date, the actress opened up about her financial struggles.

During the interaction, Shruti said she was a “daddy’s girl” but added that he was a “regular Indian dad.” She shared, “You will score 99 and he will still ask, ‘Where is the 1 mark?’” When asked if he behaved like this to get the best out of her, Shruti shared, “I think he is genuinely unimpressed by me.”

Shruti also spoke about navigating life as a musician and the practical considerations that shape her career. “There are so many things — financial viability, visibility we want, we want a particular kind of audience,” she said. Revealing that she initially started out as an English singer-songwriter, Shruti spoke about the financial difficulties she faced during that phase. “It was not an easy life,” she said, before joking that she eventually turned to Bollywood when she needed money.

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‘Dad only paid for our education’

Shruti revealed that she had never taken financial support from her father, except for her education in the US. “The last thing he paid for was my music education in America because that was something I couldn’t afford on my own at 19. So my tuition fees and accommodation in America was taken care of by my father,” she shared.

Shruti explained that Kamal Haasan has always been willing to support his children when it comes to education. His philosophy, she said, was: “You want to study even at 50, I will pay. Everything else, your problem. Your life.” Shruti added that she was grateful to the universe for giving her that kind of upbringing.

‘My dad is my biggest ally’

In an earlier conversation with Twinkle Khanna for Tweak India, Shruti had described Kamal Haasan as her biggest ally since childhood. She said, “My dad is really my biggest ally from childhood, which is part of the reason I keep telling him I’m Frankenstein’s monster. So everything that he disagrees with, I’m like, you raised me to be like this. My mom’s a very independent, well-versed woman in life professionally and I think that’s a beautiful example, but to have a man at home who also breaks those rules for women is even more powerful in a patriarchal society.”

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Interestingly, Kamal Haasan had also spoken about his approach to parenting and his daughters’ careers at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 2017. He said he had offered them “very little or no input at all” when it came to their acting careers. Speaking to PTI, he said, “I have no contribution in training them as actors or guiding them how to shape their careers. They will have to figure that out by themselves.”

Shruti Haasan was last seen in the song Hellallallo from Peddi.