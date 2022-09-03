Shruti Haasan is channeling dad Kamal Haasan’s energy as she dances to Raja Kaiya Vachchaa. Watch

Actor Shruti Haasan, who is currently holidaying in Turkey, took to social media recently to share a dance video and was seen shaking a leg to her father Kamal Haasan’s famous dance number Raja Kaiya Vachchaa from the 1989 film Apoorva Sagodharagal.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, “Anytime I see a massive garage !!! (sic)” Shruti’s performance also included her copying her father’s iconic dance steps.

Apoorva Sagodharagal, a milestone film in Kamal’s career, featured him as a vertically challenged man named Appu who is on a mission to avenge the death of his parents. He also played another role in the film as a car mechanic named Raja, who gets blamed for the crimes committed by Appu. The song Raja Kaiya Vachchaa, composed by Ilaiyaraaja and crooned by Kamal, is an introduction song for the character Raja.

Shruti Haasan, who took a break from the movies from 2017 to 2020, is back in the spotlight. Last year, she was seen in Vakeel Saab, Laabam, Pitta Kathalu, Krack, and Power. She will soon be seen in NBK107 and Salaar.

Before leaving for Turkey, Shruti wrapped up a schedule of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK107, directed by Gopichand Malineni. Gopichand recently took to Twitter to share a picture with Shruti and Balakrishna from the sets of the film. Apart from Shruti Haasan and Balakrishna, the film also stars Honey Rose, Vijayalakshmi, Duniya Vijay, and Lal.

Her other release Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, has her playing the role of an investigative journalist. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role.