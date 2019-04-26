Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Michael Corsale part ways

Toggle Menu
Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Michael Corsale have parted ways after dating for a couple of years.

Shruti Haasan and boyfriend Michael Corsale have called it quits. (Photo: Michael Corsale/ Instagram)

Actor Shruti Haasan and her Italian boyfriend Michael Corsale have parted ways after dating for a couple of years. Announcing the breakup on Twitter, Michael said that Shruti will always be his best friend.

“Life has just kept us on opposite sides of the globe unfortunately and so we have to walk solo paths it seems. But this young lady will always be my best mate,” he tweeted.

Michael Corsale also shared a photo of himself and Shruti Haasan on Instagram. “This young lady will always be my best mate. So grateful to always have her as a friend. Luv ya gal💙”, the caption read.

The couple seems have to buckled under the pressure of a long distance relationship and their hectic work schedules. Michael is an actor and writer from London. He was seen playing a Russian soldier in Viswaroopam 2, opposite Kamal Haasan and has also acted in television series Most Infamous and Humans.

After a two-year hiatus, Shruti Haasan will return to Kollywood with Laabam, where she will act alongside Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. She was last seen in the Bollywood film Behen Hogi Teri.

