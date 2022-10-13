Shruti Haasan recalls how ‘silent and violent’ Akshara Haasan beat up someone for her: ‘Next thing I hear is this man screaming…’

Without taking any names, Shruti Haasan mentioned ‘alarming’ things about male-dominated Bollywood. Calling it ingrained, she said that despite expensive foreign educations, many people still had a rather conservative mindset. For instance, recently, on an ad-shoot, someone asked Shruti when she plans to get married.

Speaking to Hauterfly, Shruti said, “That’s the red flag. Somebody on an ad shoot told me, ‘You should get married, you are in your 30s.’ Someone in my own line of industry, who represents me. He’s going to make a commission off the money I am providing. It’s just so instinctively ingrained in them,” she said, explaining that she schooled them, “Did you get a memo that we didn’t receive? That we should be shipped off? That this milk has gone bad?”

Shruti Haasan has been in a relationship with Santanu Hazarika for a while now and there has been constant speculation about their wedding. When asked about her relationship, she said, “I have found the most amazing thing with him, is that I have stopped fighting. I stopped having to prove. He wasn’t questioning, because being an equal wasn’t even a discussion. It is natural to him and that is why this relationship means so much to me. He’s not like ‘I’m not a feminist, I support my woman’, he’s like what other way is there to be?”

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, and sister of Akshara Haasan. Speaking about her relationship with Akshara, she called her a ‘silent fighter’. “Akshara would beat up people for me. I was more like a verbal assault and she is more violent. Somebody called me the ‘B’ word once, and next thing I hear is this man screaming, and Akshara hitting him from behind and saying, ‘How dare you call my Akka that?'” Shruti says that she had to tell Akshara to stop hitting him.