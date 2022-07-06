scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Shruti Haasan shuts down rumours of hospitalisation after revealing she’s battling PCOS: ‘It doesn’t mean I am unwell or in critical condition…’

Shruti Haasan shuts down rumours of her hospitalisation after she opened up about battling PCOS and endometriosis.

July 6, 2022 11:11:05 am
Shruti Haasan address rumours of hospitalizationShruti Haasan wants to 'remove stigma around discussing female health'. (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Shruti Haasan opened up about battling PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) and endometriosis as she posted a workout video on Instagram recently. While many appreciated her for bringing spotlight on an important issue, it also led to speculations of the actor being unwell and even being ‘admitted to the hospital’.

Addressing the same, Shruti Haasan shared a series of selfie videos. “Hi to everyone from gorgeous Hyderabad, where I am working non-stop and having the best time. Just wanted to clarify that I had put up a post a couple of days ago about my workout routine and having PCOS, which a lot of women have. Yes, it is challenging, but no, it doesn’t mean I am unwell or in critical condition of any kind. And I have realised that some media outlets have blown it way out of proportion without reading the actual post, which is supposed to be positive.”

The actor further said, “I also got calls today asking if I’m admitted to the hospital, which I am clearly not. I’m doing perfectly fine. I have had PCOS for years and I have been doing just fine. So, thank you for your concern.”

Shruti Haasan PCOS (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

Shruti Haasan also shared a text post on her Instagram story, which read, “Remove stigma around discussing female health.. This really brings to my attention the need to have open clear discussions about this instead of this blown out of proportion reaction. Let’s talk.”

Shruti Haasan PCOS (Photo: Shruti Haasan/Instagram)

On the work front, Shruti is currently filming Prabhas-starrer Salaar, and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie.

