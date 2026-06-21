Shruti Haasan addresses casting rumours for Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s KHxRK

Shruti Haasan has clarified she has no role in KHxRK, the much anticipated film bringing together her father Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

Actress Shruti Haasan has denied reports of her involvement in KHxRK, the upcoming film that will bring together her father Kamal Haasan and ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth for the first time in nearly five decades.

Speaking at a recent awards ceremony, Shruti said she has no role in the project, despite her name trending online under the hashtag #KHxRK. The actor-singer said she is waiting for the film just like the audience, adding that she wants to see what director Nelson Dilipkumar will bring to it. “I just recently met both Appa (Kamal Haasan) and Rajinikanth. But I’m telling this clearly, I’m not part of KHxRK.” she remarked.