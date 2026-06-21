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Shruti Haasan addresses casting rumours for Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s KHxRK
Shruti Haasan has denied reports linking her to the upcoming Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth film KHxRK, saying she is waiting for the project like any other fan.
Actress Shruti Haasan has denied reports of her involvement in KHxRK, the upcoming film that will bring together her father Kamal Haasan and ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth for the first time in nearly five decades.
Speaking at a recent awards ceremony, Shruti said she has no role in the project, despite her name trending online under the hashtag #KHxRK. The actor-singer said she is waiting for the film just like the audience, adding that she wants to see what director Nelson Dilipkumar will bring to it. “I just recently met both Appa (Kamal Haasan) and Rajinikanth. But I’m telling this clearly, I’m not part of KHxRK.” she remarked.
Talking about her experience while shooting with Rajinikanth for Lokesh Kankaraj’s Coolie, she said, “After doing Coolie, I personally became a Rajini fan. KHxRK will be true celebration for the film industry, as we gonna witness both together.”
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Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth rose through the Tamil film industry together in the late 1970s and early 1980s, appearing in more than a dozen films during that period, including Apoorva Raagangal, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, 16 Vayathinile and Ninaithale Inikkum. After that, the two actors built separate, decades long careers.
Fans have wanted to see the two icons share the screen again for years, which is why KH x RK has become one of the most awaited projects in recent memory. After a long stretch of speculation, the makers confirmed that Nelson Dilipkumar would direct the film. Nelson previously directed Rajinikanth’s hit Jailer and is also working on its sequel, Jailer 2. Anirudh Ravichander has been brought on to compose the music, adding to the excitement around the project.
Talk of a reunion had been building for over a year before the official announcement. Rajinikanth confirmed in September 2025 that a film was being planned with Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies, though a director had not been finalised then. Kamal Haasan also addressed the speculation at an industry event, using a light hearted comparison about sharing a biscuit between the two of them to describe their willingness to work together again. Reports at different points had linked the project to directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj, before Nelson Dilipkumar was confirmed at the helm.
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