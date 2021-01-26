Shraddha Srinath slams patriarchy while wishing Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Actor Shraddha Srinath took to her Instagram page on Monday to congratulate Varun Dhawan after he got hitched to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on Sunday. And she used the occasion to take a swipe at the underlying sexism in the film industry.

“Another good actor bites the dust. Sad that we will not see him on screen again. Obviously his wife and in laws will not be okay with him acting with other heroines. Maybe he will switch to doing male-oriented films? But how to balance personal life and work-life ya. Tough. Will miss him. Congratulations though, Varun (sic),” she posted on her Instagram story.

For long, detractors have claimed women actors come with a shelf-life. It was earlier believed that even top female actors would lose their desirability factor soon after getting married. So Shraddha used humour to put the spotlight on this regressive view of society while wishing the newlyweds.

However, Shraddha Srinath’s remarks seem to have irked some fans of Varun Dhawan. In her latest Instagram story, she has explained the rationale behind her sarcastic remarks.

“I took a jibe at patriarchy yesterday. I merely switched genders. And it sounded like a joke right? It sounded absurd to you all when I said an actor will have to retire from work because he’s getting married. Why doesn’t it sound just as absurd when the same assumptions are made about an actress? (sic)” she asked.

On the work front, Shraddha Srinath was last seen in Maara, which was the official remake of Malayalam hit Charlie. She shared screen space with Madhavan in the film, which directly premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this month. She is now waiting for the release of Chakra.