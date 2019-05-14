Shraddha Srinath to star opposite Vishal in Irumbu Thirai sequel

Shraddha Srinath, whose latest outing was K13, will step into the shoes of Samantha Akkineni for the sequel to Vishal starrer Irumbu Thirai.

Sources say PS Mithran, who directed the original, won’t be helming the project. Newcomer Anand will direct the sequel.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “Shraddha has joined the team, and the shoot will start this week. Talks are on with Yuvan Shankar Raja, but he is yet to come on board. Also, an official title will be announced soon. This is based on a fresh story.”

While we have no information on Shraddha’s role, rumour mills are abuzz that she is likely to play a cop and Vishal will be seen as an army officer. Vishal’s production house may bankroll this sequel.

This venture was supposed to begin last month, but there was a delay in Vishal’s return from Turkey, where he was shooting for Sundar C’s upcoming film.

Irumbu Thirai garnered a positive response from both audience and critics alike.

Further, Vishal has Thupparivaalan 2 on the cards for which the team is currently scouting locations. We hear the shooting will begin from August 15. Directed by Mysskin, Thupparivaalan saw Vishal play a detective along with Vinay in the role of a villain. The film was loosely inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective character Sherlock Holmes.

Shraddha Srinath, riding high on the success of Jersey, has her second Telugu film, Jodi, in the pipeline. In Tamil, she is currently awaiting the release of Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of Pink, featuring Ajith Kumar in the lead. Directed by H Vinoth, the film will hit the screens on August 10.