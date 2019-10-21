Shraddha Srinath on her weight loss journey: There’s no end to ‘looking good’

Actor Shraddha Srinath, who is known for her role in the Ajith starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, has opened up about her weight loss journey. The actor took to Instagram to share a collage of two photos, spanning five years, and spoke in detail about how she lost 18 kilos over the years.

In her caption, she talks about how in 2014, she had just started working and was carefree about her lifestyle and health despite having bouts of self-doubt. “I was one year into my law career and had landed myself a job that many would kill for. With this job came good money and a fun lifestyle and I was suddenly spending on things that I previously NEVER spent on – food, clothes, going out, movies, you name it. I was at the peak of my obesity, I only found the motivation to exercise once a month maybe, I ate happily and mindlessly, wore clothes I wanted to despite my jiggly arms and thighs, never considered myself unattractive, never felt lesser than anyone else. I did have bouts of self doubt but I was too lazy to do anything about it and then soon enough the feeling would subside.”

She continues, “Not long after this photo was taken, I realised I was too young to be like this and so I went to my apartment gym, got onto the treadmill, and I raaaan. First I ran for 5 minutes, then for 15 and then I could run for a whole 40 minutes without a break.”

“It took many 4.30 am alarms and some days of working out twice a day and many crazy diets. I’m not the fittest person but I exercise occasionally, I understand food better and I know how to play around with it. I know what calorie deficit means and what strength training is. Unfortunately, I’ve developed this unhealthy relationship with food and I haven’t been able to develop a sustainable lifestyle for myself which balances my love for food and healthy eating and exercise, but I’m working on it,” she further added.

She concludes by saying that you have to focus on your health for a disease-free life and not just to look good. “What made me do it? It was simple, I wanted to look better. But that’s not the end goal I suggest you have, because there is no end to “looking good”. You’ll always wish your belly was flatter, that other girl will always look better in that dress. Social media will always successfully feed your insecurities and you may end up miserable. So do it for your heart that works overtime, for your knees that will bear your weight until the end, for your body that fights for you and heals itself without you having as much as a clue. For a disease free life and for a good night’s sIeep. Do it for yourself, not for the gram.”

Following the success of Nerkonda Paarvai, Shraddha was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama, Jodi. She is also busy working on a number of Kannada and Tamil projects. In Tamil, she has been signed in for Mysskin’s Irumbu Thirai 2 opposite Vishal and also has director Dhilip Kumar’s Maara in the pipeline.