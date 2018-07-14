Shraddha Srinath signs her next Tamil film

Shraddha Srinath is all set to portray the role of a writer in the psychological drama. Shraddha Srinath is all set to portray the role of a writer in the psychological drama.

Shraddha Srinath, who was last seen in Nivin Pauly’s Ritchie, has signed her next Tamil film. The Vikram Vedha actor will be a part of Arulnithi’s next with Bharat Neelakantan. Confirming the news on Twitter, Shraddha tweeted, “Ting! Will be acting alongside @arulnithitamil in Bharath Neelakantan’s directorial debut produced by @thespcinemas. Essaying this incredibly complex character. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this one.”

According to reports, Shraddha is all set to portray the role of a writer in this psychological drama. Produced by SP Cinemas, the film will have music by Darbuka Siva. “I liked her in U-Turn and Vikram Vedha. Her character in this film will also be on the lines of those she had essayed in these films. It is a mysterious and distinguished character,” director Bharat Neelakantan told TOI.

The team began shooting for the film from Thursday.

Apart from the film with Arulnithi, Shraddha is also reuniting with her Vikram Vedha co-star Madhavan. Shraddha will be sharing screen space with Madhavan in the upcoming film Maara, which is being helmed by Dilip Kumar.

“I’ve been keeping mum about this for 3 months now and I feel so relieved to finally be able to tell you all, but yes – my upcoming project in Tamil is #Maara. A beautiful romantic drama. Directed by @dhilip2488, produced by @pramodfilmsnew it has @ActorMadhavan n me in the lead,” Shraddha had tweeted earlier.

