scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Shivarajkumar joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer, see first photo

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar will make his debut in Tamil with Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer.

ShivarajkumarShivarajkumar in Jailer.

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar on Thursday joined the shooting of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer. Production company Sun Pictures shared a still of Shivarajkumar from the sets of the film.

“Shiva Rajkumar from the sets of #Jailer,” tweeted Sun Pictures.

Shivarajkumar will make his debut in Tamil with Jailer. Even though the actor has been acting in Kannada cinema for more than 35 years, he has so far refrained from working in films in other languages. Shivarajkumar’s latest decision signifies the changing times. As Kannada films are constantly breaking the language and cultural barriers to find new audiences in other parts of the country, he’s also expanding his market.

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar is helming Jailer. The film is touted as Nelson’s shot at redemption after his last directorial outing Beast garnered poor reviews.

Nelson had gained a lot of popularity with the success of films such as Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor. Bagging a project with Rajinikanth was a sign of his growing influence in the Tamil film industry. However, his reputation took a beating following the release of Beast. The failure of Beast was so bad that it led to speculations of Rajinikanth opting out of Jailer. It required the film’s producers, cast and crew to issue clarification to end the rumours.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...Premium
UPSC Key- November 17, 2022: Why you should read ‘Legal Tender’ or ‘Inter...
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics

Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Vinayakan. It’s expected to arrive in cinemas in the summer of 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:33:54 pm
Next Story

SA T20 league will help national team achieve required depth, feels Kallis

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

saif ali khan
Rare photos from Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement