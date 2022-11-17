Shivarajkumar joins Rajinikanth’s Jailer, see first photo

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar on Thursday joined the shooting of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer. Production company Sun Pictures shared a still of Shivarajkumar from the sets of the film.

“Shiva Rajkumar from the sets of #Jailer,” tweeted Sun Pictures.

Shivarajkumar will make his debut in Tamil with Jailer. Even though the actor has been acting in Kannada cinema for more than 35 years, he has so far refrained from working in films in other languages. Shivarajkumar’s latest decision signifies the changing times. As Kannada films are constantly breaking the language and cultural barriers to find new audiences in other parts of the country, he’s also expanding his market.

Filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar is helming Jailer. The film is touted as Nelson’s shot at redemption after his last directorial outing Beast garnered poor reviews.

Nelson had gained a lot of popularity with the success of films such as Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor. Bagging a project with Rajinikanth was a sign of his growing influence in the Tamil film industry. However, his reputation took a beating following the release of Beast. The failure of Beast was so bad that it led to speculations of Rajinikanth opting out of Jailer. It required the film’s producers, cast and crew to issue clarification to end the rumours.

Jailer also stars Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Vinayakan. It’s expected to arrive in cinemas in the summer of 2023.