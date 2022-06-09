Shivarajkumar to star in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 169: ‘I share a special bond with him’

Kannada actor Shivarajkumar is a part of the cast of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 169. He confirmed the same to a publication while assuring fans that they will love seeing him and ‘Thalaivar’ on the silver screen.

“It’s a great opportunity for anybody to act along with Rajinikanth, and I’m glad that this project has made it possible for me. He knows me from my childhood, and I share a special bond with the senior actor. Irrespective of the role, I’m glad to be part of this film. I’m sure fans will love to watch Rajini Sir and me together on the silver screen,” Shivarajkumar told Cinema Express.

According to Shivarajkumar, the production of the film is likely to begin in August. And he is set to join the sets in September. The actor said he will be shooting for the movie either in Bengaluru or Mysore.

Thalaivar 169 was announced earlier this year after the success of director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Doctor. At the time, Nelson was waiting for the release of Vijay starrer Beast. So, Thalaivar 169 created a lot of hype. However, the positive buzz soon turned into a negative one after Beast received poor reviews.

The critical failure of Beast had cast a cloud of uncertainty over the future of Thalaivar 169. Many even speculated that Rajinikanth might opt out of the project. However, both Rajinikanth and Nelson dismissed the rumours through their social media handles.