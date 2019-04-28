Shantanu Bhagyaraj’s next is Raavana Koottam

Toggle Menu
Shantanu Bhagyaraj starrer Raavana Koottam will be helmed by Vikram Sugumaran of Madha Yannani Koottam fame. The movie also features Prabhu in an important role.

Shantanu Bhagyaraj’s Raavana Koottam is bankrolled by Kannan Ravi.

Actor Shantanu Bhagyaraj is officially on board for Raavana Koottam. The film will be helmed by Vikram Sugumaran of Madha Yannani Koottam fame. Shantanu made the announcement on Twitter and shared a few pictures of himself with the team and his father, veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj.

“Official. Mighty thrilled to team up wid an extremely talented dir #VikramSugumaran of MadhayaanaiKootam fame💛 Titled #RaavanaKottam #இராவணகோட்டம் pinning a lot of hopes on a completely new backdrop in my career💛Thanking Producer #MrKannanRavi fr dis opportunity. @DoneChannel1” Shantanu tweeted.

Shantanu Bhagyaraj will, reportedly, be playing a Ramnad native in Raavana Koottam. The film is being bankrolled by Kannan Ravi. Actor Prabhu will be seen playing a pivotal role in Raavana Koottam.

