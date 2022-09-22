scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Shankar welcomes Kamal Haasan to Indian 2 sets. See video

Indian 2Kamal Haasan joins the sets of Indian 2. (Photo: Twitter/Kamal Haasan)

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan on Thursday joined the sets of his long-delayed film Indian 2. He took to Twitter to share a few pictures of him resuming work. The actor also shared a clip of director Shankar welcoming him to the sets and soon the duo get into a deep discussion about a scene.

Kamal has assumed a new look for the movie. He has shaved off his beard, which he had maintained for his previous film Vikram, and has grown a handlebar moustache.

Indian 2 was in limbo for over two years. The production came to a grinding halt after a terrible accident on the sets in February 2020, which killed three crew members and injured several. After the mishap, Kamal recalled that ‘he miraculously escaped’ the accident as he was also present on the sets at the time. “I was just a few seconds, a fewer meters away from the spot where the mishap occurred and miraculously escaped from joining the list of fatalities. I can hardly express my trauma and agony in words,” he had said.

Shankar had also expressed his regret via a social media post. “It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting. Since the tragic incident, I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew. Having missed the crane by a whisker, I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families,” he had tweeted at the time.

Following the tragic accident, the Covid-induced lockdown delayed the production of the movie further. And Shankar also had a fallout with the producers at Lyca Productions. After a series of court battles and negotiations, the project was resumed with Red Giant Movies coming aboard as co-producers.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 01:42:11 pm
