Shankar to reshoot Vivek’s scenes with new actor in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2

The problems surrounding the production of Indian 2 seems to be far from over. Director Shankar and Lyca Productions are already locked in a legal battle, and the untimely death of comedy icon Vivek has further added to the woes of the filmmakers.

According to reports, Shankar has decided to reshoot the scenes of Vivek with a new actor. Last week, Vivek passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. It was his long time dream to share the screen space with Kamal Haasan, which came to fruition with Indian 2. Unfortunately, the actor passed away before completing his work in the film.

Reshooting Vivek’s scenes will further complicate the production given that Shankar and Lyca Productions are already at loggerheads. The production company has moved the court to stop Shankar from taking new projects before completing Indian 2.

After hearing the matter, the Madras High Court on Thursday granted a week to Shankar and the producers to amicably settle the matter outside the court. The next hearing has been adjourned to April 28.

Lyca Production has alleged that it has already paid a huge part of Shankar’s remuneration for the film. It is said that Shankar’s pay for the film is Rs 36 crore, in addition to a share in part of net profit. The film was being made at a reported cost of more than Rs 230 crore.

The production of Indian 2 hit a snag following a freak accident in February last year. A crane holding heavy lighting equipment snapped while the crew of ‘Indian 2’ was shooting a major fight sequence at EVP Film City in Poonamallee, Chennai. The incident killed three of Shankar’s assistants on the spot. The outbreak of the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown further delayed the project.

In the meantime, Kamal focused on his campaign in the recently conducted Tamil Nadu elections. He also had leg surgery, from which he is still recovering. He is now preparing to shoot with director Lokesh Kanajaraj for an action movie, titled Vikram. Shankar has also announced two new projects — one with Tollywood star Ram Charan and Hindi reboot of Anniyan with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.