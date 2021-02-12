Ram Charan is ready for Shankar’s ‘cinematic brilliance’, announces new film

Shankar to work with Ram Charan and Dil Raju in his next. (Photo: Ram Charan/Facebook and Shankar/Facebook)

Director Shankar on Friday announced that he will join hands with Telugu star Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju for his next film. “Excited to announce our new venture with @AlwaysRamCharan and Dil Raju @SVC_Official (sic),” Shankar tweeted.

Ram Charan meanwhile wrote on his Twitter page, “Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir’s cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu (sic).”

Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations called its 50th project a “milestone film”. “This will be a pan-India project. Charan and Shankar coming together is definitely a massive thing. And expectations are going to be understandably huge. Sri Venkateswara Creations will make the film in such a way that cinema lovers will find it enjoyable. The names of the film’s cast and crew will be divulged soon,” said Dil Raju.

Excited to be a part of Shankar Sir’s cinematic brilliance produced by Raju garu and Shirish garu. Looking forward to #RC15 ! @shankarshanmugh @SVC_official #SVC50 pic.twitter.com/SpjOkqyAD4 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 12, 2021

Excited to announce our new venture with @AlwaysRamCharan and Dil Raju @SVC_Official — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) February 12, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It is worth noting Dil Raju was supposed to bankroll Shankar’s Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The project was announced in 2017. However, the producer backed off later for reasons best known to him. Lyca Productions later took over the project.

Meanwhile, Shankar’s Indian 2 is in limbo as the production is yet to resume. The shooting came to a halt last February following a freak accident on the sets which claimed three lives. And the subsequent COVID-induced lockdown delayed the production further. The buzz is that Shankar has not received the go-ahead from producers to resume the shooting, putting a big question mark on the fate of the project.

Will Shankar move on and make the film with Ram Charan? Or will he start this project only after he wraps up Indian 2? We have to wait and watch.

Ram Charan is currently busy with Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), which is helmed by SS Rajamouli. The historical drama, which also stars Jr NTR in the lead role, is in its final leg of shoot. Charan is also shooting for his upcoming production venture Acharya. The film, written and directed by Koratala Siva, stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role.