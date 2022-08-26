In a first, Shankar shoots Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Ram Charan’s RC15 simultaneously

For the first time, filmmaker Shankar is set to shoot two films at the same time. “Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from the first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag!,” he posted recently on his Twitter account.

This is a new precedent for Shankar, whose career spans over three decades. The filmmaker is known for focusing his whole energy, resources and time on just one project at a time. However, the unforeseen events in the last couple of years have forced the filmmaker into uncharted territory.

The shooting of Indian 2 was resumed after Shankar’s legal battles with Lyca Productions. The film’s shooting came to a halt when a freak accident on the sets in Chennai killed three crew members. The subsequent Covid-induced lockdown further delayed the movie’s production. Shankar had a public fallout with the producers, who even moved court against him. As the fate of Indian 2 remained uncertain, Shankar began shooting RC15 with Telugu star Ram Charan.

It seems Red Gaint Movies coming onboard as one of the producers has allowed Shankar to drag Indian 2 out of limbo. The new poster of the movie was unveiled by actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin earlier this week.

It’s worth noting that Udhayanidhi had distributed Kamal Haasan’s previous movie Vikram (2022), which is the biggest hit in Tamil cinema so far.

Indian 2 is the sequel to Shankar’s 1996 vigilante drama Indian. The movie became the biggest blockbuster that year. The follow-up film will see Kamal reprising the role of an aged assassin.

We know little about the plot of RC15. The film has been in production since September last year. Bankrolled by Dil Raju, the movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.