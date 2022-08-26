scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

In a first, Shankar shoots Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2, Ram Charan’s RC15 simultaneously

Shankar will shoot Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Ram Charan's RC15 simultaneously.

Shankar moviesShankar is all set to shoot Indian 2 and RC15 simultaneously.

For the first time, filmmaker Shankar is set to shoot two films at the same time. “Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from the first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag!,” he posted recently on his Twitter account.

This is a new precedent for Shankar, whose career spans over three decades. The filmmaker is known for focusing his whole energy, resources and time on just one project at a time. However, the unforeseen events in the last couple of years have forced the filmmaker into uncharted territory.

Also Read |Mike Tyson forgets he is a part of Liger, asks interviewer: ‘I don’t know, tell me about it’. Watch video

The shooting of Indian 2 was resumed after Shankar’s legal battles with Lyca Productions. The film’s shooting came to a halt when a freak accident on the sets in Chennai killed three crew members. The subsequent Covid-induced lockdown further delayed the movie’s production. Shankar had a public fallout with the producers, who even moved court against him. As the fate of Indian 2 remained uncertain, Shankar began shooting RC15 with Telugu star Ram Charan.

It seems Red Gaint Movies coming onboard as one of the producers has allowed Shankar to drag Indian 2 out of limbo. The new poster of the movie was unveiled by actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin earlier this week.

It’s worth noting that Udhayanidhi had distributed Kamal Haasan’s previous movie Vikram (2022), which is the biggest hit in Tamil cinema so far.

Indian 2 is the sequel to Shankar’s 1996 vigilante drama Indian. The movie became the biggest blockbuster that year. The follow-up film will see Kamal reprising the role of an aged assassin.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

We know little about the plot of RC15. The film has been in production since September last year. Bankrolled by Dil Raju, the movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:27:50 pm
Next Story

Samsung India’s top 50 teams of ‘Solve for Tomorrow’ innovation competition to be trained at IIT Delhi

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking
Delhi Crime S2 review

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

The impact of climate change on boreal forests
Digging Deep

The impact of climate change on boreal forests

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ali Asgar
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants: Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Ali Asgar, see full list
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement