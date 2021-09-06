scorecardresearch
Monday, September 06, 2021
Shankar’s daughter Aditi Shankar to make her silver screen debut with Viruman

Bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika, Viruman stars Karthi and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles. The film is slated for a summer 2022 release.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
September 6, 2021 1:25:59 pm
Aditi ShankarAditi Shankar's first look from Karthi-starrer Viruman. (Photo: Suriya_offl/Twitter)

Director Shankar Shanmugham’s daughter Aditi Shankar is all set to make her silver screen debut opposite Karthi in Viruman. Suriya and Jyotika will bankroll the project under their 2D Entertainments banner. The film will be helmed by Muthaiya.

Sharing the first look poster of Aditi Shankar on Twitter, Suriya wrote, “A very warm welcome to Aditi Shankar! You are going to win everyone’s heart! God bless!!”

Shankar thanked Suriya and Jyotika in a tweet for launching his daughter. “Thanks dear @Suriya_offl & Jyothika for launching @AditiShankarofl @2D_ENTPVTLTD which always delivers quality movies! Thanks to @Karthi_Offl @dir_muthaiya @thisisysr @rajsekarpandian. I believe cinema lovers will shower her with love as she comes fully prepped to make her debut,” he tweeted.

Elated with the opportunity, Aditi Shankar wrote, “So excited to have signed for this project. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to debut with. Blessed with the best.”

Karthi, meanwhile, spilled the beans about the film’s theme. He posted a tweet in Tamil which translates to, “Rural stories are always closer to my heart. I am extremely happy to join hands again with Muthaiya and Yuvan.”

Cinematographer SK Selvakumar and music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja are also part of Viruman’s team. Details about the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

The film is slated for a summer 2022 release.

