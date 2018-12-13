Shankar wants Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan or Vijay for Mudhalvan 2

2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, was a follow up to director Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster Enthiran. It was also the first sequel in Shankar’s body of work.

Advertising

After being in production for three years, the budget of 2.0 went up to more than Rs 500 crore. And when it opened in cinemas recently, it recouped the money of its investors within the first week of its release. And it still remains a top choice of movies goers across the country.

With the success of 2.0, Shankar seems to have taken a liking towards making sequels to his previous blockbusters. The filmmaker said he was open to the idea of doing 3.0, a sequel to 2.0.

Also read | 3.0 is the next “Big” thing

Currently, he is busy preparing to take Indian 2 to the floors. The forthcoming film is the sequel to his 1996 blockbuster hit Indian. Actor Kamal Haasan will reprise his role of the aged vigilante in the film. Going by the buzz, the director is also toying with the idea of a follow up to his political drama Mudhalvan (1999).

Advertising

Shankar recently took part in Shruti Haasan’s talk show Hello Sago where he revealed his top choices for Mudhalvan 2, if and when it happens. “If the lead character is a bit elderly, then it will be Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan. If the script demanded a younger actor, I will choose Vijay,” told the director.

It could be recalled that Shankar had earlier revealed that his first choice for Mudhalvan was Rajinikanth. And then he wanted Vijay to play the lead role in it. However, that film eventually fell in the hands of actor Arjun Sarja, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits in his career to date.