Shankar meets Rajinikanth to mark 15 years of Sivaji: ‘You made my day’

Filmmaker Shankar on Wednesday marked the 15th anniversary of Sivaji: The Boss by meeting the film’s star Rajinikanth. He took to Twitter to share a glimpse of a moment from his meeting with the superstar. “Elated to have met our Sivaji the Boss @rajinikanth sir himself on this very memorable day marking #15yearsofSivaji Your Energy, Affection and Positive Aura made my day! (sic),” Shankar tweeted.

Written and directed by Shankar, Sivaji: The Boss was released on June 10, 2007. The movie opened to a ground-shattering response across the country and it broke a slew of box office records in its wake at the time. Not just in India, the film also saw a huge draw at the international box office.

Sivaji is a vigilante drama, which was mounted on a huge scale. The highlight of the movie was Rajinikanth’s make-up, which made him ultra-stylish. There was also a song sequence which envisioned how Rajinikanth would have looked if he had a fair skin tone. The film was cheeky and the producers had spent a fortune staging grand song sequences. The movie had played up all the strengths of Rajinikanth 10X over.

Sivaji tells the story of a software engineer who returns to India to distribute the wealth he accumulated in the US, with his access on providing healthcare and education to poor people. However, the greedy corporates upend all his noble efforts and rob him of his wealth. He then turns into a vigilante who robs the rich of their ill-gotten wealth and spends that money on the welfare of the poor.

The film also had Shriya Saran, Vivek, Suman, Manivannan and Raghuvaran among others.