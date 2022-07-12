Shankar’s assistant to direct Nayanthara’s 75th film, Rajinikanth gives his blessings

Actor Nayanthara’s 75th film was announced on Tuesday. Directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, the film will be bankrolled by Zee Studios. The movie marks the directorial debut of Krishnaa, who earlier assisted director Shankar.

The debutant director was also overjoyed after he received a phone call from Superstar Rajinikanth, who congratulated him on his first movie. “Truly a day to be remembered forever. Pooja of my debut film #LadySuperStar75 starts with a magical call from the one and only Thalaivar #Superstar. He wished, blessed and we rolled! What more to ask for. Day made. Blessed Love you Thalaivaa!(sic),” Krishnaa tweeted.

The untitled project will also star Jai and Sathyaraj in supporting roles. Nayanthara had earlier worked with Jai and Sathyaraj in director Atlee’s debut movie Raja Rani.

The shooting of the movie will begin soon.

Nayanthara is busy shooting for Jawan, which stars Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film is written and directed by Atlee. The movie is Nayanthara’s first original work in Hindi. The film, however, will also release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Nayanthara has had two releases this year. In Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, she shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. And in O2, she played the role of a single mother trying to protect her son in the wake of a natural calamity.

Nayanthara is currently waiting for the release of Gold, which is due in cinemas in August. The film, written and directed by Alphonse Puthren, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.