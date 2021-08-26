Shan Vincent de Paul slams Pa.Ranjith for fueling ‘fire of divide amongst Tamil artists’

Independent musician Shan Vincent de Paul on Thursday said he has unfairly been subjected to a lot of criticism on social media, and he held filmmaker Pa.Ranjith responsible for his current predicament. He minced no words in expressing his displeasure with Ranjith and how the latter reacted to the latest cover story of Rolling Stone India.

“My biggest issue is Ranjith’s tweet and the vitriolic responses it has generated. In his righteous demand for representation for his community he irresponsibly fueled the fire of divide amongst Tamil artists. His tweet was recklessly broadcast to over a million followers with no reference to the actual article,” Shan said in the statement.

For the uninitiated, Ranjith took offence when Rolling Stone India tweeted the cover of its August edition featuring Dhee and Shan. And the tweet mentioned the songs “Enjoy Enjaami” and “Neeye Oli” by these independent artists. Based on the tweet, Ranjith issued a strongly worded statement censuring the independent artists and music label Maajja, which is founded by Oscar-winner AR Rahman, alleging the story undermined the contributions rapper-writer Arivu made to these songs.

“There was no context as to why I’m on the cover and Arivu is not, yet he chose this moment to create his own narrative,” rued Shan.

Shan Vincent de Paul noted contrary to Ranjith’s claims, the Rolling Stone India cover story was not about the success of “Enjoy Enjaami” and “Neeye Oli”. “There’s been a misconception that the Rolling Stone India cover was based on “Enjoy Enjaami” and “Neeye Oli” (because of Rolling Stone’s initial tweet) – IT IS NOT. I am promoting my album ‘Made in Jaffna’ that I’ve been working on for five years and releasing it with maajja. That was the pitch for me being on the cover. I wanted to promote ‘Made in Jaffna’ and represent the Eelam Tamil community. Dhee also has her debut English album that she has been working on for quite some time, so we will be the first independent albums on maajja. This cover represents our debut releases on the platform,” Shan explained.

Shan said that he has become a subject of abusive social media trolling.

“Since his tweet, people have questioned my character, attacked my identity by saying I’m not really Tamil, that Arivu wrote my raps and suggested that I’m undeserving of my success. More importantly, it has created unnecessary friction between two Tamil communities. We don’t need more division among us. Even though I understand Ranjith’s calls for justice and representation, I refuse to be a pawn in anyone’s political agenda,” the musician added.