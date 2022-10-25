Shamna Kasim, aka Poorna, shares pictures of grand wedding with Shanid Asif Ali, pens love letter. See pics

Shamna Kasim, who predominantly works in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries, married a businessman named Asif Ali. She took to Instagram to share some pictures of the grand wedding, along with a lovely message to her husband.

She wrote, “Well I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself.” She added, “You’ve adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me. Today, amidst our near and dear ones you and I start this fabulous journey of togetherness. I know it is a little overwhelming, but I promise to be with you through thick and thin and support you forever love.”

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamna Kkasim ( purnaa ) (@shamnakasim)

While she is known as Shamna Kasim in the Malayalam film industry, she made her debut in Tamil as Poorna, in Bharath’s film Muniyandi Vilangial Moonramandu (2008). Over the years, she has acted in many Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. Her role in Savarakathi as a pregnant woman was well-received by the audience and critics alike. She was last seen in the Telugu film Tees Maar Khan. Padam Pesum, Pisaasu 2, Ammayi, and Dasara are some of her upcoming films.