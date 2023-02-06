scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Shalini shares picture of Ajith from vacation in Portugal; calls him her ‘sunshine’

Shalini, a former actor, took to Instagram to share a picture of her husband Ajith from Praia do Tamariz, a popular beach in Portugal.

AjithAjith in Portugal. (Image: Shalini/Instagram)

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar left for a vacation a few days after the release of his latest film, Thunivu. Recently, his wife Shalini, a former actor, took to Instagram to share a picture of Ajith from Praia do Tamariz, a popular beach in Portugal. Sharing the picture, which was shot during the golden hour, Shalini called Ajith, “My sunshine.”

Shalini also shared another picture of Ajith from an airport.

It has become a habit of Ajith to go on a trip after the release of his films, and this time the Mankatha actor has chosen Portugal as his destination. Before the release of Thunivu, he was touring Europe on his bike, and later did a bike ride in Thailand as well while he was shooting for Thunivu.

Upon his return, Ajith is expected to start the work on his upcoming film tentatively titled AK62. Earlier, it was reported that director Vignesh Shivan will direct the movie. Now, there seems to be a change of plans. Instead of Vignesh, Maghizh Thirumeni, who recently directed Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Kalaga Thalaivan, will be teaming up with Ajith. However, there is no official confirmation about the change. Vignesh Shivan, meanwhile, has removed #AK62 from his Twitter bio.

Meanwhile, Thunivu, which was released on January 11, is still running in theatres. The film has so far collected more than Rs 200 crore from across the world, according to trade analysts. Directed by H Vinoth, the movie has Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, John Kokken, and Bucks in pivotal roles.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 15:23 IST
