Shalini on Ajith’s equation with Vijay: ‘They are both very happy for each other’s success’

Shalini rarely makes public appearances or speaks to the media. So, when she does, people pay attention. At the JFW Movie Awards 2026 this week, she made two remarks that have since been widely circulated: one personal, and the other addressing the long-running narrative of rivalry between her husband Ajith Kumar and Vijay.

Shalini revealed on stage that her daughter Anoushka and son Aadvik have not watched any of her films. She described a pattern that will feel familiar to many parents. Every time she plans to sit and watch one of her movies with them, they push it back. “Mom, we’ll watch it later,” she said, imitating their response. She then used the award stage as an opportunity to make a direct appeal to them, asking if they could please watch just one film.