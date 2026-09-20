‘Never seen him fear failure’: Shalini opens up on Ajith in Gladiators trailer, watch

Gladiators trailer: Brave Hearts Production, the banner owned by Ajith and his wife Shalini, on Saturday dropped the trailer of Gladiators, a documentary which will offer fans a peek into the alternative career of the Tamil superstar — endurance racing. The film, helmed by Thalaivii director AL Vijay, also features rare interviews with Shalini and the couple’s children, Anoushka and Aadvik Kumar.

“Everyone knows him as an actor. But only those close to know him as a man who relentlessly pursues his dreams and passions,” says actor Shalini Ajith in the trailer. Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra points out the highly competitive nature of endurance racing. “This isn’t like finishing third in a three-man race. There are 54 cars on that track. Despite that, they still win,” says Chandra.

“I remember the first time I got to sit in his car. And I was really surprised by how he manages it in there,” confesses Aadvik, Ajith’s 11-year-old son. Anoushka, his 18-year-old daughter, admits that more than his challenging professions of racing and acting, she admires Ajith for “the person he is, and the values he raised me with.”

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The trailer also features accounts from Ajith’s trainers and fellow racers, who all admire his passion and remind the audience that endurance racing is not a child’s play. “He never expects success to come overnight. Similarly, I’ve never seen him fear failure,” underlines Shalini. In fact, she claims that Ajith got back to endurance racing not for the trophy, but for “the few seconds when nothing is impossible.”

She also admits feeling nervous every time her husband is on the track. “But seeing him live out his dreams so passionately, I just want to be there to support him,” says Shalini, smiling. The only time we hear Ajith speak into the camera throughout the trailer is when he says, “I love the sport. I’m very passionate about it.” Otherwise, we mostly see him sitting by himself in the locker room or racing on the track.

Ajith’s racing career

Ajith began racing professionally in the early 2000s. He returned to professional racing in 2025 after a gap of around 14 years. Ajith is currently competing in the 2026 Michelin Le Mans Cup, which will conclude in Portimão, Portugal, on October 10.

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Meanwhile, on the film front, he was last seen in Adhik Ravichandran’s 2025 action comedy Good Bad Ugly. He’ll reunite with the filmmaker for another action thriller, Daredevil. The film, produced by Shalini, will go on floors this November following his participating in the Le Mans Cup, and is expected to release in cinemas in the summer of 2027. Anirudh Ravichander is already attached as the music composer.