Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth take Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s A-list wedding to the next level in unseen new pics. See here

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their one month anniversary on Saturday. The filmmaker took to social media to share some unseen photos from the wedding, which took place in Mahabalipuram. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth were among the few chosen guests who blessed the newlyweds at the ceremony.

Sharing a few photos of Rajinikanth, he wrote, “With the loving #Thalaivar Rajnikanth sir :) blessing our wedding with his esteemed presence with sooo much of positivity and good will 😇😇😍😍🥰🥰 Happy to share some great moments on the one ☝️ month anniversary of our special day ☺️☺️😍😍😍”

The photos with Shah Rukh Khan had the caption, “What more can anyone ask for! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble, kind, charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding! The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed 😇 One month anniversary ☺️☺️🥰🥰😘😘😘😘”

Nayanthara is working with Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan. SRK officially announced Nayanthara’s involvement in the film during an Instagram live session recently.

AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Sarathkumar, Shalini Ajithkumar, Kushboo, Anirudh Ravichander, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Atlee also attended the wedding. Soon after the ceremony, Vignesh shared some photos from the ceremony on social media.

After the wedding, the newlyweds went on their honeymoon to Thailand and Vignesh shared a few photos from their vacation.

Vignesh and Nayanthara fell in love on the sets of their 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and got engaged in 2021. The engagement was not announced initially but rumours began circulating when Nayanthara was spotted wearing a ring. She confirmed her engagement after being asked about it in an interview.