Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee meets Vijay on sets of Varisu

The buzz is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan director Atlee met Tamil superstar Vijay on the sets of Varisu.

AtleeVijay and Shah Rukh Khan attended Atlee's birthday celebration. (Photo:Twitter/Atlee_dir)

The latest industry buzz is that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Tamil superstar Vijay on the sets of the latter’s upcoming film, Varisu. Shah Rukh Khan was apparently accompanied by filmmaker Atlee.

It’s said that SRK and Atlee spent more than two hours chatting with Vijay. According to reports, Vijay was shooting for a dance number with Varisu’s female lead Rashmika Mandanna.

This is the second meeting between SRK and Vijay in less than a month. The two superstars met in September during the birthday celebrations of Atlee. The Jawan director had shared the picture of himself being flanked by Vijay and SRK. The picture went viral and added more fuel to the speculations of Vijay doing a cameo appearance in Jawan. However, an official word on the same is awaited.

Vijay had earlier made a cameo appearance in Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore. The 2012 film, directed by Prabhu Deva, saw Vijay matching the steps with Akshay to the opening song. If rumours of Vijay’s appearance in Jawan are true, one can’t help but wonder if will make a sweet but inconsequential cameo similar to Rowdy Rathore. Or does Atlee has something significant in store for Vijay’s cameo?

SRK is camping in Chennai as he’s shooting for Jawan. It’s said that the filmmakers shot a major action portion on the sets of Chennai involving hundreds of stunt actors. Jawan created quite a hype already with its teaser, which revealed SRK in a never-seen-before avatar. And Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play the main villain, while Nayanthara essays the role of the female lead.

