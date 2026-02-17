Seyon teaser: Kamal Haasan hands over ‘Virumaandi’ baton to Sivakarthikeyan as he gears up to ‘unleash hell’. Watch

Seyon teaser: According to the makers, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer will blend rooted emotions, mass appeal, and wholesome entertainment for audiences across generations.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readKochiFeb 17, 2026 02:03 PM IST
Seyon teaser: Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role in the Sivakumar Murugesan directorial.
Seyon teaser: After the blockbuster success of Amaran (2024), Sivakarthikeyan has once again joined forces with Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, this time for a movie rooted in rural Tamil Nadu, in which the actor will appear in a power-packed, dynamic role. Titled Seyon and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the makers of the action drama unveiled its official teaser on Tuesday, February 17, on the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan’s 40th birthday, sending anticipation through the roof.

Interestingly, much of the 3.30-minute promo video is crafted to hype up Sivakarthikeyan’s character, who is introduced towards the end as the embodiment of Lord Virumaandi himself. The name Virumaandi is significant to Kamal Haasan, as it is the title of one of his most acclaimed films, which he directed and starred in.

When the teaser begins, we are taken to the Chekkanurani police station in Madurai district, where many locals have gathered after a major fight broke out during the Maasi Kalari festival at the Karumathur Virumandi temple. During probe, the police inspector learns that one person was responsible for beating up two sets of people that night — a group of youngsters for flashing laser lights on dancers, and a festival committee member for performing in a devotional play.

Upon hearing this, one person in jail expresses suspicion to the other that the one who beat them up might be an atheist. But the other replies, “No, he is the one possessed by God himself at the festival.” As the teaser slowly introduces Sivakarthikeyan, we hear a village elder make a meta-reference: “He was just serving in the Army and going to protests; they dragged him into this,” referring to the actor’s two recent movies, Amaran and Parasakthi. “Now, he’s going to unleash hell,” the elderly man adds. As the promo video draws to a close, we finally see Sivakarthikeyan, possessed by Lord Virumaandi, seeing which an elderly woman exclaims, “The OG is back!”

Watch Seyon teaser here:

According to the makers, the movie will blend “rooted emotions, mass appeal, and wholesome entertainment for audiences across generations.” Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, the film brings together powerful storytelling and a compelling cinematic vision. Seyon marks Sivakumar Murugesan’s sophomore directorial venture after the Radikaa Sarathkumar-starrer Thaai Kizhavi, which is gearing up for release on February 17.

While its music is crafted by Santhosh Narayanan, the movie also boasts cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar, editing by San Lokesh, action choreography by Supreme Sundar, and art direction by RK Nagu. Seyon will hit the screens in October 2026.

