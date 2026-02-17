Seyon teaser: Kamal Haasan hands over ‘Virumaandi’ baton to Sivakarthikeyan as he gears up to ‘unleash hell’. Watch

Seyon teaser: After the blockbuster success of Amaran (2024), Sivakarthikeyan has once again joined forces with Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, this time for a movie rooted in rural Tamil Nadu, in which the actor will appear in a power-packed, dynamic role. Titled Seyon and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the makers of the action drama unveiled its official teaser on Tuesday, February 17, on the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan’s 40th birthday, sending anticipation through the roof.

Interestingly, much of the 3.30-minute promo video is crafted to hype up Sivakarthikeyan’s character, who is introduced towards the end as the embodiment of Lord Virumaandi himself. The name Virumaandi is significant to Kamal Haasan, as it is the title of one of his most acclaimed films, which he directed and starred in.