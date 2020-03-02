Selvaraghavan’s next titled The Couple?

Selvaraghavan is ‘giving final touches to the script’ of The Couple. (Photo: Selvaraghavan/Facebook) Selvaraghavan is ‘giving final touches to the script’ of The Couple. (Photo: Selvaraghavan/Facebook)

Selvaraghavan, who is awaiting the release of SJ Suryah-starrer Nenjam Marapathillai and Santhanam’s Mannavan Vanthanadi, will once again collaborate with Dhanush.

Recently, the filmmaker posted a picture of his script titled The Couple on Twitter. However, within a few minutes, Selvaraghavan deleted the post, and uploaded another photo, captioning it, “Giving final touches to my script.”

Sources hint Dhanush will star in The Couple.

If this materialises, it will be Dhanush’s fifth collaboration with Selvaraghavan following Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002), Kaadhal Kondein (2003), Pudhupettai (2006), and Mayakkam Enna (2011).

Reports further suggest that this untitled film is likely to be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu under his V Creations banner.

Earlier, Sean Roldan had confirmed that he was a part of Selvaraghavan-Dhanush film. We need to wait and watch if the Joker composer will be officially on board, or Selvaraghavan, as usual, will work with his favourite, Yuvan Shankar Raja.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Selvaraghavan had said he was writing a script for Dhanush. The director added he would love to do a sequel to his cult classic, Pudhupettai.

