Selvaraghavan reunites with brother Dhanush for Aayirathil Oruvan 2

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan has announced a sequel to his film Aayirathil Oruvan with brother Dhanush in the lead role. The announcement comes after several hints that the brothers have been dropping for quite some time now.

The 2010 film Aayirathil Oruvan featured Karthi, Andrea Jeremiah and Reemma Sen in the lead roles. Though the film didn’t perform well at the box office, its fandom grew over the years.

This is the fourth time that Dhanush is collaborating with Selvaraghavan. They have earlier worked together on films like Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. Expressing his excitement of joining forces with brother Selvaraghavan, Dhanush wrote on Twitter, “A magnum opus !! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2 ..The Prince returns in 2024.”

A magnum opus !! The pre production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan ! The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2 ..The Prince returns in 2024 https://t.co/HBTXeN66iA — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 1, 2021

Aayirathil Oruvan 2 also marks the reunion of Selvaraghavan with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Aravind Krishna. The film is expected to hit the theaters in 2024.

Apart from Aayirathil Oruvan 2, Dhanush has an interesting line up of films in the upcoming year including Netflix film The Gray Man, which will be directed by the Russo Brothers. He has recently wrapped up the shoot of Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re and Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan.