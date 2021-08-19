Selvaraghavan regrets lying about Aayirathil Oruvan budget for hype: ‘What stupidity’

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan on Thursday surprised his fans on social media by revealing that he lied about the budget of his cult movie Aayirathil Oruvan ahead of release to create hype about it ahead of its release. “The actual budget of #aayirathiloruvan was Rs 18 crore. But we decided to announce it as a Rs 32 crore film to hype it as a mega budget film. What stupidity! Even though the film managed to collect the actual budget it was regarded as average. Learnt not to lie whatever the odds are! (sic),” he wrote on his Twitter page.

Even as Aayirathil Oruvan was a critical hit, it was considered a box office failure at the time owing to the inflated cost provided by the producers.

Aayirathil Oruvan is about a team of archaeologists, who set out to trace the last whereabouts of the Tamil Chola dynasty. Starring Karthi, R. Parthiban and Reema Sen in the lead roles, the film has developed a cult following over the years.

The actual budget of #aayirathiloruvan was 18 crores. But we decided to announce it as a 32 crore film to hype it as a mega budget film. What stupidity! Even though the film managed to collect the actual budget it was regarded as average! Learnt not to lie whatever the odds are! — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) August 19, 2021

Aayirathil Oruvan 2, meanwhile, is in the works. Selvaraghavan will be making the sequel with his brother Dhanush playing the lead role. He is planning to mount this film on a large scale as just the pre-production work alone will take more than a year. The film is expected to open in theatres in 2024.

Selvaraghavan is also directing Dhanush in a yet-to-be-titled film, which will hit the screens before Aayirathil Oruvan 2.

Selvaraghavan is also focusing on promoting his acting career. While he is playing a main character in Saani Kayitham along with Keerthy Suresh, he is playing a supporting role in superstar Vijay’s upcoming film Beast.