It’s a wrap for Suriya starrer NGK

Suriya starrer NGK is Selvaraghavan’s comeback film. NGK also stars Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet, Jagapathi Babu, Bala Singh and Sarathkumar.

NGK, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Selvaraghavan.

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to announce that the shooting of NGK has been completed. “It’s been a fantastic journey with the one and only Suriya sir. Truly amazed by his wonderful talent and dedication,” he wrote. Responding to the tweet, Suriya thanked his director saying that the film gave him a ‘high both on and off the camera’.

Touted to be a political thriller, the film, featuring Jagapathi Babu, Bala Singh and Sarathkumar in important roles, revolves around a young leader who wants to bring about a change in the society. Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet play the female leads in the film. NGK was originally slated to release on last year’s Deepavali alongside Sarkar.

Produced by SR Prabhu of Dream Warriors Pictures, NGK, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Selvaraghavan. The film has Iraivi fame Sivakumar Vijayan as cinematographer and Yuvan Shankar Raja as music composer.

NGK marks Selvaraghavan’s comeback after Irandaam Ulagam (2013). His other projects, Nenjam Marappathillai with SJ Suriya and Mannavan Vanthanadi with Santhanam, are yet to release. On the other hand, Suriya has KV Anand’s Kaappaan in his kitty, in which he shares screen space with Boman Irani, Mohanlal and Arya.

