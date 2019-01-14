It’s a wrap for Suriya starrer NGK

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to announce that the shooting of NGK has been completed. “It’s been a fantastic journey with the one and only Suriya sir. Truly amazed by his wonderful talent and dedication,” he wrote. Responding to the tweet, Suriya thanked his director saying that the film gave him a ‘high both on and off the camera’.

Touted to be a political thriller, the film, featuring Jagapathi Babu, Bala Singh and Sarathkumar in important roles, revolves around a young leader who wants to bring about a change in the society. Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet play the female leads in the film. NGK was originally slated to release on last year’s Deepavali alongside Sarkar.

It has been a fantastic journey filming with the one and only @Suriya_offl sir. Truly amazed by his wonderful talent and dedication! We, team #NGK, take this moment to thank him from the bottom of our hearts!#NGKFire @prabhu_sr @thisisysr — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) January 12, 2019

@selvaraghavan Thank you for giving me a new high, behind and in front of the camera!!! 🙏 #NGK https://t.co/edWAkxSphP — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 13, 2019

Produced by SR Prabhu of Dream Warriors Pictures, NGK, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Selvaraghavan. The film has Iraivi fame Sivakumar Vijayan as cinematographer and Yuvan Shankar Raja as music composer.

NGK marks Selvaraghavan’s comeback after Irandaam Ulagam (2013). His other projects, Nenjam Marappathillai with SJ Suriya and Mannavan Vanthanadi with Santhanam, are yet to release. On the other hand, Suriya has KV Anand’s Kaappaan in his kitty, in which he shares screen space with Boman Irani, Mohanlal and Arya.