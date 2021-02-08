Selvaraghavan’s Nenjam Marappathillai gets a release date

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan on Monday announced that his movie Nenjam Marappathillai will finally release in theatres on March 5.

“I believed in one thing that god has a right plan for this movie. thank you god, my mom, my dad…. (sic),” tweeted S J Suryah reacting to the news.

For some unknown reasons, Nenjam Marappathillai remained in cold storage for nearly half a deacde. So much so that the everyone associated with the film moved on with their careers and made other movies, almost removing Nenjam Marappathillai from public memory.

True to its title, which means heart never forgets, the film remained in the minds of movie buffs and fans of Selvaraghavan, thanks to multiple trailers released by the makers earlier.

I believed in one thing that god has a right plan for this movie 🙏🙏🙏 thank you god ,my mom ,my dad 🙏🙏🙏 …. thx to @Rockfortent , @Madan2791 sir & thx to @selvaraghavan sir’s, @thisisysr ‘s fans and my fans too for showing , giving the unshakable love and support🙏🙏🙏 sjs https://t.co/2nBL0hmQTt — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) February 8, 2021

Going by the latest promo, SJ Suryah plays a middle-class guy who marries a girl from a rich family for economic advantage and later lives to regret it.

The film also stars Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha.