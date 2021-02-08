scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 08, 2021
Latest news

Selvaraghavan’s Nenjam Marappathillai gets a release date

Nenjam Marappathillai, starring SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha in the lead roles, is written and directed by Selvaraghavan.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | February 8, 2021 12:53:05 pm
Nenjam Marappathillai, final trailer, SelvaraghavanNenjam Marappathillai is directed by Selvaraghavan.

Filmmaker Selvaraghavan on Monday announced that his movie Nenjam Marappathillai will finally release in theatres on March 5.

“I believed in one thing that god has a right plan for this movie. thank you god, my mom, my dad…. (sic),” tweeted S J Suryah reacting to the news.

For some unknown reasons, Nenjam Marappathillai remained in cold storage for nearly half a deacde. So much so that the everyone associated with the film moved on with their careers and made other movies, almost removing Nenjam Marappathillai from public memory.

True to its title, which means heart never forgets, the film remained in the minds of movie buffs and fans of Selvaraghavan, thanks to multiple trailers released by the makers earlier.

Going by the latest promo, SJ Suryah plays a middle-class guy who marries a girl from a rich family for economic advantage and later lives to regret it.

The film also stars Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar, Yash, Roohi birthday party kareena neha
Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi turns 4: Kareena, Neha and others attend birthday bash

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 08: Latest News

Advertisement